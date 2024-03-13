Privatisation minister Aleem assumes charge

ISLAMABAD: After taking their respective oaths on Monday, the federal ministers have started taking charge of their offices and reaching their ministries.

On Tuesday, Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan took charge of his office. He has also been given the additional charge of the Board of Investment (BOI).

Upon his arrival at the ministry, he was received by senior officers and staff members, and later given an initial briefing on the affairs of the ministry.

In his first official act after assuming charge, Khan paid an inaugural visit to the BOI on Tuesday, following his oath-taking ceremony.

Khan was warmly welcomed and briefed by Additional Secretary Ambreen Iftakhar and Executive Director Khashiur Rehman at the BOI.

