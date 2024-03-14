AIRLINK 62.20 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.68%)
Voting begins for 6 vacant Senate seats

  • Elections being held on secret ballot
BR Web Desk Published 14 Mar, 2024 10:04am

Voting for by-elections on six vacant Senate seats commenced on Thursday at the Parliament House in Islamabad and will continue till 4pm.

As many as 52 senators stood retired on Monday following the completion of their term including Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House Ishaq Dar and Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem.

By-elections are scheduled on three seats of Balochistan, two seats of Sindh and one seat of Islamabad.

Not less than 169 votes on National Assembly’s one seat of Islamabad, 57 votes each on two seats of Sindh Assembly and 17 votes each on three seats of Balochistan Assembly, are required to be attained by the respective candidates to secure their seats.

Meanwhile, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani from the Pakistan Peoples Party and Chaudhry Ilyas Meharban from the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are competing in the elections for the seat reserved for the federal capital.

Moreover, the polling today is being done without a chairman, deputy chairman, leader of the house and leader of the opposition in place.

