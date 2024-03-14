AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
PMEX daily trading report

Published 14 Mar, 2024

KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR37.803 billion and the number of lots traded was 28,031.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 17.853billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 5.766 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.468 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.810 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.251 billion), Silver (PKR2.114 billion), SP 500 (PKR 1.134 billion), DJ (PKR 631.927 million), Natural Gas (PKR 330.362 million), Brent (PKR 173,916 million), Palladium (PKR 115.594 million), Japan Equity (PKR 75.803 million) and Copper (PKR 75.610 million). In Agricultural commodities, 8 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 10.572 million were traded.

