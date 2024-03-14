AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.94%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.79%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.41%)
FFBL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
FFL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.41%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
HBL 112.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.89%)
HUBC 115.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.51%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.57%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.98%)
PAEL 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.97%)
PIAA 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
PPL 108.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-2.93%)
PRL 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-5.94%)
PTC 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.75%)
SEARL 50.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.12%)
SNGP 62.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.79%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.12%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TRG 68.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.95%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,595 Decreased By -96.4 (-1.44%)
BR30 22,114 Decreased By -461 (-2.04%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-14

Three-day ‘SAARC Bazaar’ concludes

Press Release Published 14 Mar, 2024 03:00am

LAHORE: Lahore hosted three-day “SAARC Bazaar” and SAARC conference titled “Invest in South Asian Women: A Path towards Regional Progress”, aimed to empower South Asia’s SME sector, especially its female entrepreneurs, and promote cooperation, innovation, and economic progress.

Jointly inaugurated by Anjum Nisar, Vice President, SCCI (Pakistan Chapter), Shafquat Haider, vice President, SCCI (Bangladesh Chapter), Kashif Anwer, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Member Parliament, PML-N.

The fair lasted for three days at the Expo Centre, Lahore. About 100 enterprising including women entrepreneurs joined to showcase their diverse array of products and their entrepreneurial success stories.

Md. Ruhul Alam Siddique, High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to Pakistan, visited the exhibition. During his visit, he engaged with media representatives and highlighted the significance of such platforms for the empowerment of women and small-scale industries.

He emphasized the need for exploring possibilities of connectivity at the government level and finding solutions to unify all exhibitors from South Asian countries onto a single platform.

Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan also visited the exhibition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SCCI SME Sector SAARC Bazaar

Comments

200 characters

Three-day ‘SAARC Bazaar’ concludes

Cut-off yield of PIBs declines

Country’s payment infrastructure shows a robust growth

PM convenes special session of SIFC today

Pending payments to int’l agencies: MoF asks PAOs to set aside funds in budget estimates

Fully complied with actions agreed with IMF: PD

Digitization of tax system top priority: finance minister

Senate by-elections through secret ballot today

KP CM meets PM: there’s sense of a thawing in relations?

Success stories: Govt seeks further investments through $250m additional financing: WB

Local vendors suffer as import of used cars rises

Read more stories