PFA imposes Rs630,000 fine on six FBOs

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday slapped a Rs 630,000 fine on six food business operators (FBOs) on the charge of violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

The fine was imposed when the food safety teams of the Authority visited 18 food points including five superstores, seven poultry shops and six chicken carrier vehicles in Samanabad and Tollinton Market.

DG PFA Muhammad Asim while talking to media persons said that the food authority slapped a Rs630,000 fine on six food business operators (FBPs) for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024