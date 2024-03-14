Markets Print 2024-03-14
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 13, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 13, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 64,048.44
High: 65,043.38
Low: 63,856.51
Net Change: 753.26
Volume (000): 125,291
Value (000): 5,313,768
Makt Cap (000) 2,074,110,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,193.68
NET CH (-) 433.15
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,498.66
NET CH (-) 46.01
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,363.16
NET CH (-) 101.98
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,194.27
NET CH (-) 171.66
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,983.42
NET CH (-) 131.15
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,648.22
NET CH (-) 82.68
------------------------------------
As on: 13- MARCH -2024
====================================
