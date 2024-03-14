KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 13, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 64,048.44 High: 65,043.38 Low: 63,856.51 Net Change: 753.26 Volume (000): 125,291 Value (000): 5,313,768 Makt Cap (000) 2,074,110,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,193.68 NET CH (-) 433.15 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,498.66 NET CH (-) 46.01 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,363.16 NET CH (-) 101.98 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,194.27 NET CH (-) 171.66 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,983.42 NET CH (-) 131.15 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,648.22 NET CH (-) 82.68 ------------------------------------ As on: 13- MARCH -2024 ====================================

