PM Shehbaz assured facilitation on meeting with Imran Khan: CM Gandapur

  • Gandapur stressed the need to solve public issues together
BR Web Desk Published March 13, 2024 Updated March 13, 2024 06:50pm

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured him of facilitating his meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

He made these remarks while addressing the media after meeting with PM Shehbaz at the Prime Minister’s House. He was flanked by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal.

“I requested PM Shehbaz to facilitate a meeting with Imran Khan so I can complete consultations regarding the Senate election,” Gandapur said, adding that the premier responded positively to his request and assured him that he would make his meeting possible,” Gandapur told reporters.

The meeting comes a day after the Punjab government imposed a two-week ban on meeting with incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, citing security concerns.

The provincial government further denied CM Gandapur a meeting with Imran.

Speaking to the media outside the PM's Office, Gandapur further emphasised the need to solve public issues together and called for the federal and provincial governments to deliver on their promises.

“We had good talks. It was very positive. He assured that he would fulfil his promise and would not lie,” Gandapur said about PM Shehbaz.

Speaking on the occasion, Iqbal also spoke positively on the talks between PM Shehbaz Sharif and KP CM Gandapur, saying the premier had promised that the federal government would fulfil the province’s dues.

“PM Shehbaz has obligated officials of the finance ministry to cooperate with KP officials on the matter of dues to the province,” he said.

Iqbal maintained that the premier had instructed authorities concerned to address the problems people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are facing during suhoor and iftar throughout Ramazan.

Imran Khan PM Shehbaz Sharif Adiala jail CM Ali Amin Gandapur

