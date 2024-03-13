Adiala jail: 2-week ban imposed on all public visits, meetings, interviews

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government, on Tuesday, imposed a ban for two weeks on meeting with incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

Sources said the Punjab Home Ministry had imposed a ban on meeting with PTI founder Khan. Jail authorities had reserved Tuesday and Thursday for meetings with Khan following the directions from the court, they said.

Following the directions of the court, Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandpur and other PTI leaders met with the PTI founder.

After the decision of the Punjab home department, jail authorities also imposed a ban on media coverage at gate number five of Adiala Jail, they said.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department Punjab, on the basis of the threat alerts shared by the different intelligence and security agencies of the country, the Internal Security Wing of the Home Department Punjab has conveyed that there exist different types of threats to the security of Adiala Jail as some anti-state terrorist groups supported by the enemies of Pakistan have planned to conduct targeted attacks thereof.

As the purpose of the planned attacks is to create lawlessness and anarchy within the whole country, it is imperative that some measures are taken without delay, it says.

It further says that as a security measure against the aforementioned attacks, I (IGP) have been conveyed to request you to stop the public visits/meetings/interviews within the Adiala Jail immediately for two weeks. Necessary action in the context may please be taken under intimation to this office in instant basis, it says.

