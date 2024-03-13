AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.84%)
DFML 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.33%)
DGKC 68.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.1%)
FCCL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.64%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.49%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.27%)
HBL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.72%)
HUBC 116.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.2%)
KOSM 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-9.94%)
MLCF 37.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.19%)
OGDC 123.59 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-3.07%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.2%)
PIAA 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 111.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-2.83%)
PRL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.3%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.35%)
SEARL 52.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-4.39%)
SNGP 63.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.98%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.65%)
TPLP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
TRG 70.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.51%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -106.5 (-1.57%)
BR30 22,575 Decreased By -560.7 (-2.42%)
KSE100 64,802 Decreased By -953.6 (-1.45%)
KSE30 21,748 Decreased By -264.2 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-13

Adiala jail: 2-week ban imposed on all public visits, meetings, interviews

Fazal Sher Published March 13, 2024 Updated March 13, 2024 08:52am

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government, on Tuesday, imposed a ban for two weeks on meeting with incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

Sources said the Punjab Home Ministry had imposed a ban on meeting with PTI founder Khan. Jail authorities had reserved Tuesday and Thursday for meetings with Khan following the directions from the court, they said.

Following the directions of the court, Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandpur and other PTI leaders met with the PTI founder.

PTI to move privilege motion against Adiala jail’s superintendent

After the decision of the Punjab home department, jail authorities also imposed a ban on media coverage at gate number five of Adiala Jail, they said.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department Punjab, on the basis of the threat alerts shared by the different intelligence and security agencies of the country, the Internal Security Wing of the Home Department Punjab has conveyed that there exist different types of threats to the security of Adiala Jail as some anti-state terrorist groups supported by the enemies of Pakistan have planned to conduct targeted attacks thereof.

As the purpose of the planned attacks is to create lawlessness and anarchy within the whole country, it is imperative that some measures are taken without delay, it says.

It further says that as a security measure against the aforementioned attacks, I (IGP) have been conveyed to request you to stop the public visits/meetings/interviews within the Adiala Jail immediately for two weeks. Necessary action in the context may please be taken under intimation to this office in instant basis, it says.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Court Punjab government PTI Imran Khan Adiala jail Punjab Home Department PTI founder

Comments

200 characters

Adiala jail: 2-week ban imposed on all public visits, meetings, interviews

Aurangzeb’s appointment a positive step: Bloomberg

SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices

‘Disallowing TA/DA’: LTO Lahore officials approach LHC

Nepra to hold public hearing on crucial cases afresh

Reducing financial burden: SNGPL proposes amendments to tax laws

Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th

NHP: Centre owes Rs1.51trn to KP, CM told

Ex-post facto approval by cabinet: Notification deemed to be valid, SC rules

SBP decides to investigate misprinting of Rs1,000 note

Read more stories