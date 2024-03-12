Israel army says about 4,500 Hezbollah targets hit in five months

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: The Israeli army said Tuesday it hit about 4,500 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and Syria over the past five months, killing 300 of the group’s fighters and wounding more than 750.

The targets were hit from the air and from the ground, the army said in a statement, and included “weapons storage facilities, military structures intended for Hezbollah’s offensive activity and operational command and control centres”.

Five senior commanders were among those killed, and dozens of “terrorist cells” that directed or fired anti-tank missiles and rockets at Israel were struck, the military said.

The strikes were in response to the Iran-backed Hezbollah’s “attacks against civilians and communities in northern Israel”, it said.

The statement came after a Lebanese security source said Israeli strikes on eastern Lebanon killed one person earlier on Tuesday, as cross-border fire escalated between Israel and Hezbollah.

Since the day after the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October, Hamas ally Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged near-daily fire across Lebanon’s southern frontier, but several Israeli strikes have recently hit Hezbollah positions further north.

Since the start of the war, at least 319 people, mainly Hezbollah fighters but also at least 54 civilians, have been killed in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally.

At least 233 Hezbollah fighters have been killed by Israeli fire since hostilities began, mostly in Lebanon but also 16 in neighbouring Syria.

In Israel, 10 soldiers and seven civilians have been killed.

The cross-border fire has displaced tens of thousands of people on both sides.