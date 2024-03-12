AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
Qatar says Israel, Hamas ‘not near a deal’ on Gaza truce

AFP Published 12 Mar, 2024 05:09pm

DOHA: Israel and Hamas are not close to a deal on a cessation of hostilities in Gaza and releasing hostages, mediator Qatar said on Tuesday, warning the situation remained “very complicated”.

Despite weeks of talks involving US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators, the Muslim holy month of Ramazan began on Monday without the start of a widely expected truce and hostage exchange.

“We are not near a deal, meaning that we are not seeing both sides converging on language that can resolve the current disagreement over the implementation of a deal,” foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told a news conference.

UN chief urges ‘silencing the guns’ in Gaza for Ramazan

All parties were “continuing to work in the negotiations to reach a deal hopefully within the confines of Ramazan”, Ansari said.

But he added that he could not “offer any timeline” on a deal and explained the conflict remained “very complicated on the ground”.

The war started with the October 7 Hamas attack that resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP count based on Israeli official figures.

The fighters also took around 250 hostages, dozens of whom were released during a week-long truce in November. Israel believes 99 hostages remain alive in Gaza, along with the bodies of 31.

Israel’s retaliatory bombardment and ground offensive have killed 31,112 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Previously, Qatar mediated a one-week break in fighting in late November that led to the release of scores of Israeli and foreign hostages, as well as aid entering the besieged Palestinian territory.

