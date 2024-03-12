AIRLINK 61.62 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-6.28%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.84%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.64%)
DGKC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-4.23%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.41%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.91%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.27%)
HBL 113.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUBC 116.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.93%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.77%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-10.13%)
MLCF 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.82%)
OGDC 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.75%)
PAEL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.71%)
PIAA 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.72%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.19%)
PRL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-5.1%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
SEARL 52.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-4.17%)
SNGP 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-3.04%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TELE 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.87%)
TPLP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.27%)
TRG 70.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.84%)
UNITY 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.57%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -106.5 (-1.57%)
BR30 22,575 Decreased By -560.7 (-2.42%)
KSE100 64,802 Decreased By -953.6 (-1.45%)
KSE30 21,748 Decreased By -264.2 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India’s Rishabh Pant fit for cricket return after 2022 car crash: BCCI

AFP Published 12 Mar, 2024 01:55pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is fit to play in the Indian Premier League starting this month after being seriously hurt in a car crash in 2022, the cricket board said Tuesday.

Pant is set to return to the Delhi Capitals after missing last season and could play for India at the World Cup in the West Indies and United States in June.

After 14 months of rehab and recovery, Pant “has now been declared fit as a wicketkeeper-batter” for the IPL, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Pant crashed his Mercedes SUV north of New Delhi before dawn in December 2022.

Cricketer Pant to be moved to Mumbai after car crash

He suffered multiple injuries when the car rammed into a crash barrier, flipped over and caught fire.

The 26-year-old was rushed to hospital before being airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment and surgery.

Pant suffered several injuries including a damaged ligament in his right knee, a hurt wrist and ankle, and abrasions on his back, and has been on an intensive rehabilitation programme since.

BCCI Rishabh Pant Indian Premier League

Comments

200 characters

India’s Rishabh Pant fit for cricket return after 2022 car crash: BCCI

Brokerage house sees ‘strong possibility’ of policy rate cut of 100bps in upcoming MPC

Tight gas, undersea oil and gas reserves: PM speaks of criticality of investment

Gazans break fast without ‘joy of Ramazan’ as Israel aggression continues

PML-N’s Ishaq Dar formally assumes charge as foreign minister

Amid economic challenges, President Zardari decides not to draw his salary

Oil up as Middle East tensions persist, demand concerns cap gains

Unemployed Afghans risk death and debt in hunt for gold

Houthi missiles fired at ship in Red Sea, US military says

Renewable energy projects: Saudi ministry raises questions over ‘need for new pact’

Cabinet takes stock of situation

Read more stories