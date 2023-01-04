Cricketer Pant to be moved to Mumbai after car crash

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant will be transferred to Mumbai for treatment on Wednesday, nearly a week after he suffered several injuries in a road accident, a cricket board official said.

The national team wicketkeeper-batsman was driving his Mercedes SUV from New Delhi to his hometown Roorkee, a few hours north of the Indian capital, when it crashed into the median before dawn on Friday and immediately caught fire.

The 25-year-old was rescued by a bus driver and conductor on the highway and rushed to a local hospital for treatment before being shifted to an advanced facility in Dehradun.

Pant was “recovering well”, the director of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Shyam Sharma told AFP, adding that he will be “shifted to Mumbai today” for treatment, including for a ligament injury.

The player had damaged a ligament in his right knee, hurt his wrist, ankle, and had abrasion injuries on his back, according to a previous statement by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI).

“Everything is good and he is recovering well,” Sharma said, without specifying which hospital Pant would be moved to or the treatment plan.

The ligament injury will be managed by a team of BCCI doctors, he added.

A maverick batsman, Pant is the mainstay of the Test squad and has played a key role in some of India’s most memorable wins in the last three years.

India wicketkeeper Pant injured in car crash

He also represents Delhi on the domestic circuit and leads the city team in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

Days before the crash, Pant was left out of the squads for the ongoing T20 and ODI tour by Sri Lanka.

His omission came days after his match-winning innings of 93 in the second Test against Bangladesh, helping India secure a 2-0 series whitewash.