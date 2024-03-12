AIRLINK 61.62 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-6.28%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.84%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.64%)
DGKC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-4.23%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.41%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.91%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.27%)
HBL 113.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUBC 116.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.93%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.77%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-10.13%)
MLCF 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.82%)
OGDC 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.75%)
PAEL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.71%)
PIAA 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.72%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.19%)
PRL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-5.1%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
SEARL 52.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-4.17%)
SNGP 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-3.04%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TELE 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.87%)
TPLP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.27%)
TRG 70.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.84%)
UNITY 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.57%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -106.5 (-1.57%)
BR30 22,575 Decreased By -560.7 (-2.42%)
KSE100 64,802 Decreased By -953.6 (-1.45%)
KSE30 21,748 Decreased By -264.2 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Oscars ratings climb to almost 20mn as ‘Oppenheimer’ reigns

AFP Published March 12, 2024 Updated March 12, 2024 01:36pm
Canadian actor Ryan Gosling (C) performs “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. Photo: AFP
Canadian actor Ryan Gosling (C) performs “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. Photo: AFP

LOS ANGELES: Wins for ‘Oppenheimer,’ live musical performances from “Barbie” and an (almost) naked John Cena helped lift Oscars ratings for a third consecutive year, early viewing figures showed Monday, as 19.5 million tuned in to watch Hollywood’s big night.

Broadcaster ABC’s figure for Sunday night’s well-reviewed gala was nearly double the pandemic-era ratings nadir of 10.4 million, though still historically low for a telecast that regularly topped 40 million just a decade ago.

‘Oppenheimer’ crowned best picture at the Oscars

Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb drama ‘Oppenheimer’ ended the 96th Academy Awards with seven prizes, including best picture, best director and best actor for Cillian Murphy, while ‘Poor Things’ earned four as its star Emma Stone prevailed in a tense best actress race.

Highlights of the night included Ryan Gosling’s live performance of ‘Barbie’ ballad ‘I’m Just Ken,’ another accomplished hosting stint by Jimmy Kimmel, and wrestler/actor Cena’s mock-reluctant presentation of the best costume design prize while wearing only his birthday suit.

Other standout musical performances came from Billie Eilish – the 22-year-old became the youngest person ever to win two Oscars, after collecting best song for another ‘Barbie’ tune in ‘What Was I Made For?’ – and Native American musicians featured in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’

Britain’s ‘Zone of Interest’ wins best international film Oscar

The upward ratings trend is a welcome shot in the arm for live award shows, which have been shedding viewers more broadly as they compete for eyeballs with streamers and social media highlight clips.

This year’s Oscars benefited from having two giant-grossing smash hits – ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie,’ the so-called “Barbenheimer” phenomenon – in the mix for multiple awards.

But the show itself also received plaudits, with the Los Angeles Times praising a “rowdy, raucous Oscars” that managed to mix humor and a poignant celebration of movie history – with a few political zingers thrown in for good measure.

Among the millions who tuned in to Sunday night’s telecast was Donald Trump. The former US president, facing multiple criminal indictments, posted a scathing review on social media, which Kimmel read out on stage toward the end of the show.

“Thank you President Trump. Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still up – isn’t it past your jail time?” Kimmel joked, prompting raucous cheers and laughs from the audience.

Emma Stone wins second career Oscar for ‘Poor Things’

There were also heartfelt references to Hollywood’s recent union strikes, the Gaza conflict, and the war in Ukraine.

The night ended on a bizarre and confusing note, when Al Pacino revealed the best picture winner without first listing the nominees, as is customary.

Opening the envelope, he mumbled “my eyes see ‘Oppenheimer?’” leaving the audience momentarily confused as to whether the film had actually won.

On Monday, Pacino released a statement saying the decision to keep the night’s biggest announcement brief by not naming the other nominated films was taken by the show’s producers.

Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards

But on a largely smooth night, Variety singled out Gosling’s musical performance as a “maximalist, infectiously goofy singalong.”

The crowd-pleasing karaoke moment was “the ideal way to channel the feel-good energy of an Oscars where none of the bonhomie felt forced, as it often can,” said the film industry website.

Oscars Barbie Oppenheimer John Cena

Comments

200 characters

Oscars ratings climb to almost 20mn as ‘Oppenheimer’ reigns

Brokerage house sees ‘strong possibility’ of policy rate cut of 100bps in upcoming MPC

Tight gas, undersea oil and gas reserves: PM speaks of criticality of investment

Gazans break fast without ‘joy of Ramazan’ as Israel aggression continues

PML-N’s Ishaq Dar formally assumes charge as foreign minister

Amid economic challenges, President Zardari decides not to draw his salary

Oil up as Middle East tensions persist, demand concerns cap gains

Unemployed Afghans risk death and debt in hunt for gold

Houthi missiles fired at ship in Red Sea, US military says

Renewable energy projects: Saudi ministry raises questions over ‘need for new pact’

Cabinet takes stock of situation

Read more stories