AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.45%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.23%)
DFML 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.37%)
DGKC 71.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.2%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.74%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.72%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.72%)
GGL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.37%)
HBL 114.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
HUBC 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.56%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
OGDC 129.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.12%)
PAEL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PIAA 18.03 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 115.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.44%)
PRL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.23%)
PTC 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (7.24%)
SEARL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (5.28%)
SNGP 66.13 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.39%)
TRG 72.94 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.17%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
BR100 6,813 Increased By 26.9 (0.4%)
BR30 23,240 Increased By 216.6 (0.94%)
KSE100 65,955 Increased By 160.9 (0.24%)
KSE30 22,024 Increased By 15.9 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Emma Stone wins second career Oscar for ‘Poor Things’

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2024 10:10am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LOS ANGELES: Emma Stone claimed her second Academy Award on Sunday, winning the best actress trophy for her role as a woman revived from the dead in the dark comedy “Poor Things.”

An emotional and flustered Stone began her speech by explaining that her mint green strapless gown had just ripped in the back.

“My dress is broken. I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken.’ I’m pretty sure,” she joked, referring to Ryan Gosling’s campy performance at the ceremony of the Oscar-nominated song from “Barbie.”

“This is really overwhelming. My voice is also a little gone. Whatever,” she said. The 35-year-old actress went on to thank her fellow nominees, castmates and family.

She scored her first Oscar for the 2016 musical “La La Land.” In the Frankenstein-inspired “Poor Things,” Stone played Bella Baxter, a woman who is reanimated after suicide by a mad scientist (Willem Dafoe).

Oscar nominees in main categories

The movie chronicles Bella’s dramatic self-discovery and liberation - much of it through sex - first with a flamboyant lawyer played by Mark Ruffalo, then with a succession of clients in a Paris brothel.

Bella grows increasingly independent as she journeys through a surreal version of 19th-century Europe.

Stone has said the role was her favorite of her career. The actress said the admired Bella’s curiosity and her appreciation for the good and the bad.

In “La La Land,” Stone sang and danced in her role as a struggling actress opposite Gosling in a movie that celebrated old Hollywood.

She also was nominated for best supporting actress for the 2014 film “Birdman” and the 2018 drama “The Favourite.” Known for her red hair and wide eyes, Stone had a breakthrough role in 2007’s raunchy comedy “Superbad.”

She also starred in “The Help” and “The Amazing Spider-Man.” “Poor Things” was released by Searchlight Pictures, a unit of Walt Disney.

The Oscars Emma Stone

Comments

200 characters

Emma Stone wins second career Oscar for ‘Poor Things’

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Speedy localisation of solar panels: MoC asks Chinese firm to consider forming JV

Federal cabinet likely to take oath today

PTI’s Khosa, Raja arrested

UAE conglomerate steps closer to purchasing TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Oil prices fall on China demand worries

‘Ramazan package’ increased

‘Collecting funds from IESCO accounts’: IHC issues contempt notices to FBR officials

Ramazan begins in Saudi Arabia, UAE today

Palestinians: Saudi King urges world community to halt brutal crimes

Read more stories