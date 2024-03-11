Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES: The following is a complete list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, presented at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood.
Best picture
- “Oppenheimer”
Best actor
- Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
Best actress
- Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
Best director
- Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
Best supporting actor
- Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
Best supporting actress
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Best adapted screenplay
- “American Fiction”
Best original screenplay
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
Best animated feature film
- “The Boy and the Heron”
Best animated short
- “War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
Best international feature
- “The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom
Best documentary feature
- “20 Days in Mariupol”
Best documentary short
- “The Last Repair Shop”
Best original score
- “Oppenheimer”
Best original song
- “What Was I Made For?,” “Barbie”
Best sound
- “The Zone of Interest”
Best production design
- “Poor Things”
Best live action short
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Best cinematography
- “Oppenheimer”
Best makeup and hairstyling
- “Poor Things”
Best costume design
- “Poor Things”
Best visual effects
- “Godzilla Minus One”
Best film editing
- “Oppenheimer”
