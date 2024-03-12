Meeting of Advanced Studies & Research Board convened at LUMHS

HYDERABAD: The 64th Meeting of Advanced Studies & Research Board was convened at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences, Jamshoro.

While addressing the members of the board, the Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that the healthcare industry is always changing and evolving. With new technologies and treatments constantly being developed, it can be hard to keep up. That’s where research comes in.

He further added that the Advanced Studies & Research plays a vital role in healthcare, providing the evidence that we need to decide which treatments are effective and how best to use limited resources. It can also help us understand the causes of diseases and identify potential new therapies or preventative measures. He informed that the research increases knowledge and understanding of diseases and treatments by providing doctors and scientists with a better understanding of the causes and symptoms.

