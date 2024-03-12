PM to visit FO today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the Foreign Office today (Tuesday) to give his policy guidelines to the country’s diplomatic cadre with regard to the foreign policy of the newly-elected government.

Informed sources told Business Recorder that Foreign Secretary Muhammad SyrusSajjadQazi and senior officials of the Foreign Office will give an in-depth briefing to the prime minister about Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The senior Foreign Office officials will appraise the prime minister of the current regional and international environment in which Pakistan’s foreign policy is operating.

The briefing will cover Pakistan’s external relations, the working of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recent efforts to strengthen its diplomatic ties with other countries, and priorities for the future, especially in view of regional and global developments.

They further stated that the prime minister is also expected to give his policy guidelines on the foreign policy of the newly elected government.

