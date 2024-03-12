AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.82%)
DFML 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
DGKC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
FFBL 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.9%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.76%)
HBL 114.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 117.81 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.09%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.75%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
OGDC 127.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.11%)
PAEL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
PIAA 18.03 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
PRL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.79%)
PTC 13.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (8.55%)
SEARL 54.89 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.57%)
SNGP 65.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
TPLP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
TRG 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
UNITY 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
BR100 6,793 Increased By 7.2 (0.11%)
BR30 23,135 Increased By 111.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 65,755 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,012 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-12

PM to visit FO today

Recorder Report Published 12 Mar, 2024 04:28am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the Foreign Office today (Tuesday) to give his policy guidelines to the country’s diplomatic cadre with regard to the foreign policy of the newly-elected government.

Informed sources told Business Recorder that Foreign Secretary Muhammad SyrusSajjadQazi and senior officials of the Foreign Office will give an in-depth briefing to the prime minister about Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The senior Foreign Office officials will appraise the prime minister of the current regional and international environment in which Pakistan’s foreign policy is operating.

The briefing will cover Pakistan’s external relations, the working of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recent efforts to strengthen its diplomatic ties with other countries, and priorities for the future, especially in view of regional and global developments.

They further stated that the prime minister is also expected to give his policy guidelines on the foreign policy of the newly elected government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif Foreign Office (FO)

Comments

200 characters

PM to visit FO today

Renewable energy projects: Saudi ministry raises questions over ‘need for new pact’

Aurangzeb new Finance Minister

Cabinet takes stock of situation

PM for transforming Pak-Saudi ties into strategic, economic partnership

Ex-senior UK Tory defects to fringe right-wing party

Bank timings for Ramazan

Ramazan begins today

Aurangzeb steps down as President & CEO HBL

India’s SC orders SBI bank to share political donors’ names

India moves to implement citizenship law opposed by Muslims

Read more stories