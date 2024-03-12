AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
Aseefa Bhutto likely to become First Lady

Published 12 Mar, 2024 04:28am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Zardari is likely to announce the formal recognition of his daughter, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, as the First Lady of the country.

Aseefa,31-year-old, is the youngest daughter of Pakistan’s first female former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and the two-time president of the country, Zardari. President Zardari has decided to formally recognise his daughter Aseefa as the First Lady of the country in a historic decision, according to the sources.

The status of the First Lady goes to the wife of the President of the country in general. But Zardari became a widower after his wife and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in 2007.

Notably, this will be the first time that a Pakistani president has announced his daughter for the position of First Lady, as normally the title is given to the President’s wife.

This landmark move elevates Aseefa to the prestigious position of First Lady, marking a significant chapter in the nation’s political history. After the official declaration, Aseefa will be given the protocol and privileges befitting the First Lady.

On Sunday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari was sworn in as the 14th President of Pakistan, officially taking over as the head of the state for a historic second time.

After Benazir Bhutto was assassinated during an election rally in 2007, the position of the First Lady remained empty during Zardari’s first tenure as President from 2008 to 2013.

