AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.82%)
DFML 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
DGKC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
FFBL 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.9%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.76%)
HBL 114.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 117.81 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.09%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.75%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
OGDC 127.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.11%)
PAEL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
PIAA 18.03 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
PRL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.79%)
PTC 13.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (8.55%)
SEARL 54.89 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.57%)
SNGP 65.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
TPLP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
TRG 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
UNITY 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
BR100 6,793 Increased By 7.2 (0.11%)
BR30 23,135 Increased By 111.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 65,755 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,012 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-12

Malaysian palm oil up

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2024 04:28am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday as inventories in the world’s second-biggest producer dipped to a seven-month low on declining production.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 39 ringgit, or 0.95%, to 4,133 ringgit ($882.93), the highest closing since July 24, 2023. The contract rose 3.1% last week, fuelled by tight supply and optimism over palm demand.

As the market had already factored in the low production figures, attention will now turn to March export data to see if Malaysian palm oil futures can hit the 4,200 ringgit range, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of February dwindled to their lowest levels in seven months as production hit a 10-month low, offsetting the slowdown in exports, the industry regulator said on Monday.

Inventories at the end of February fell 5% from the previous month to 1.92 million metric tons, their lowest since July 2023, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed.

Crude palm oil production declined 10.18% from January to 1.26 million tons, the lowest since April 2023, while palm oil exports plunged 24.75% to 1.02 million tons, MPOB said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 0.4%, while its palm oil contract added 0.23%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.58%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Oil prices extended last week’s losses on Monday on concerns about slow demand in China, although lingering geopolitical risk surrounding the Middle East and Russia limited the decline. Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, rose 0.02% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding the foreign currency.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil Malaysia ringgit

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil up

Renewable energy projects: Saudi ministry raises questions over ‘need for new pact’

Aurangzeb new Finance Minister

Cabinet takes stock of situation

PM for transforming Pak-Saudi ties into strategic, economic partnership

Ex-senior UK Tory defects to fringe right-wing party

Bank timings for Ramazan

Ramazan begins today

Aurangzeb steps down as President & CEO HBL

India’s SC orders SBI bank to share political donors’ names

India moves to implement citizenship law opposed by Muslims

Read more stories