AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.82%)
DFML 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
DGKC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
FFBL 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.9%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.76%)
HBL 114.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 117.81 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.09%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.75%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
OGDC 127.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.11%)
PAEL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
PIAA 18.03 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
PRL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.79%)
PTC 13.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (8.55%)
SEARL 54.89 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.57%)
SNGP 65.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
TPLP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
TRG 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
UNITY 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
BR100 6,793 Increased By 7.2 (0.11%)
BR30 23,135 Increased By 111.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 65,755 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,012 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Selling pressure drags KSE-100 in the red

BR Web Desk Published March 11, 2024 Updated March 11, 2024 07:26pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed some selling pressure on Monday as its benchmark KSE-100 closed the trading session in the red despite a positive start.

On Monday, the KSE-100 hit an intra-day high of 66,119.34, but succumbed to profit-taking in the second half.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 65,755.31, down by 38.45 points or 0.06%.

The earlier buying momentum can be accredited to government formation as the newly formed cabinet members took oath, brokerage house Topline Securities stated in its post-market report.

“However, 66k level has so far proved a quagmire area where bullish forces face tough competition and eventually surrendered 5th time since last week,” it said.

Power, fertiliser, tech, auto & pharma sector contributed positively to the index as HUBC, FFC, PTC, MTL & SEARL added 95 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, DAWH, PSEL & NESTLE saw some selling as they lost 160 points, collectively, according to the brokerage house.

In a key development, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) made public its accounts for the first half of fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23), announcing a massive consolidated loss of Rs9.3 billion during the period ended December 31, 2022.

In the same period of the preceding year, SSGC, which is involved in the transmission and distribution of natural gas in Sindh and Balochistan, saw a loss after tax (PAT) of Rs1.88 billion, according to a notice sent to the PSX on Monday.

In another notice to the bourse, it was announced that Muhammad Aurangzeb had tendered his resignation as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Habib Bank Limited (HBL), following his appointment as a federal minister.

It may be noted that Aurangzeb is likely to be given the portfolio of finance.

Meanwhile, after back-to-back gains, the Pakistani rupee registered a minor loss against the US dollar, depreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Monday. At close, the local unit settled at 279.08, a loss of Re0.04, against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 548.76 million from 481.70 million a session ago.

However, the value of shares decreased to Rs16.60 billion from Rs16.99 billion in the previous session.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 96.54 million shares, followed by Hascol Petrol with 52.27 million shares, and Kohinoor Spining with 27.34 million shares.

Shares of 357 companies were traded on Monday, of which 220 registered an increase, 118 recorded a fall, while 19 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE-100 index kse-100 KSE 100 companies Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks KSE companies

Comments

200 characters

Selling pressure drags KSE-100 in the red

President Zardari administers oath to PM Shehbaz’s 19-member federal cabinet

Newly-appointed federal minister Muhammad Aurangzeb resigns as HBL President & CEO

Rupee registers minor loss against US dollar

India tests missile capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads

SSGC incurs massive loss of Rs9.3bn in 6MFY23

Pakistan’s Maple Leaf Cement subsidiary to construct $110mn hospital in Islamabad

25% sales tax: Pak Suzuki increases price of Swift GLX CVT in Pakistan by Rs304,000

UAE conglomerate steps closer to purchasing TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Oil prices slips amid concerns over Middle East, China demand

Read more stories