AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.02%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
DGKC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
FCCL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.01%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.94%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.81%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
HBL 114.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.5%)
KOSM 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.21%)
MLCF 37.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
OGDC 127.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.39%)
PAEL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
PIAA 18.03 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
PTC 13.21 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.63%)
SEARL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.58%)
SNGP 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.74%)
TPLP 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.87%)
TRG 72.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
BR100 6,793 Increased By 7.2 (0.11%)
BR30 23,097 Increased By 73.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 65,755 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,012 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German foreign minister criticises pope on Ukraine

AFP Published 11 Mar, 2024 02:11pm

FRANKFURT: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has sharply criticised Pope Francis’s call for Ukraine to negotiate with Moscow, saying she didn’t “understand” his stance.

The pope sparked a furore at the weekend after saying in an interview on Swiss television that one should “have the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate”, two years into Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I don’t understand it,” Baerbock said in a talk show on public broadcaster ARD late Sunday.

“I think some things you can only understand if you see them for yourself,” added Baerbock, who has travelled to Kyiv several times since the start of the war.

Kyiv slams Pope’s ‘white flag’ call, vows no surrender to Russia

When talking to children in Ukraine who are suffering because of the war, she said, “I ask myself: Where is the pope? The pope must know about these things.”

Baerbock said if Ukraine and its allies “don’t show strength now, there will be no peace”.

“We must stand by Ukraine and do everything we can to ensure that it can defend itself,” she added. Germany is the second-biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine, after the United States.

Kyiv has responded angrily to the pope’s “white flag” appeal, with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba saying his country would “never” surrender.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also hit back at the comments.

Ukrainians of all faiths stood up to defend their country when Russia invaded, he said in his evening address on Sunday. “Christians, Muslims, Jews – everyone… They support us with prayer, conversation, and deeds.

“This is what the church is – with people. And not two and a half thousand kilometres away, somewhere to mediate virtually between someone who wants to live and someone who wants to destroy you.”

Pope Francis KYIV Annalena Baerbock Russia’s war in Ukraine German Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

Comments

200 characters

German foreign minister criticises pope on Ukraine

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

SSGC incurs massive loss of Rs9.3bn in 6MFY23

Pakistan’s Maple Leaf Cement subsidiary to construct $110mn hospital in Islamabad

UAE conglomerate steps closer to purchasing TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Bitcoin hits record above $71,000 as demand frenzy intensifies

Oil prices fall on China demand worries

SBP issues bank timings for Ramazan 2024

Renewable energy plants to be set up by public sector oil companies: ‘Concrete plan’ sought by PMO

Speedy localisation of solar panels: MoC asks Chinese firm to consider forming JV

PTI’s Khosa, Raja arrested

Read more stories