JI holds ‘Gaza Solidarity March’ in Islamabad

Recorder Report Published 11 Mar, 2024 04:45am

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Sunday announced to hold a “million march” toward the US embassy in Islamabad on the 27th of Ramazan to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, particularly the Gaza.

The JI held a ‘Gaza Solidarity March’ here on Sunday which was attended by scores of its activists and families from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Addressing the protest rally, JI chief Sirajul Haq criticised the Muslim world for doing nothing to stop the Palestinians genocide. He said that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has also failed to play its due role in preventing the worst genocide of Palestinians, adding that the organisation has only limited its role to issuing statements.

He further stated that Pakistani parliament also passed ineffective resolutions and now the lawmakers have even stopped talking about the situation of Gaza and the worst Israeli atrocities.

On the occasion, the JI chief announced that millions of people would be marching towards the US embassy on the 27th of Ramazan to register their protest. He alleged that the US is complicit in the Israeli genocide of the Palestinians, saying that the US vetoed the UN Security Council resolutions several times aimed at immediate ceasefire.

Referring to the political situation of the country, Sirajul Haq said that the economy of the country cannot improve till the time the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are in the power. He also accused both the parties of ruining Pakistan, adding that the country cannot be put on the path of prosperity

until they are removed from power.

In his address to the rally, JI leader Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said that Israel is carrying out a massacre in n Palestine. He said that the United States vetoed the ceasefire resolution thrice in the United Nations Security Council. He said that unlike the rulers and the governments, the people of the US and Europe have supported Palestine through holding massive rallies on the streets of their countries. A large number of people from the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, participated in the rally to express solidarity with the people of Palestine, particularly Gaza who are facing worst Israeli brutalities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

