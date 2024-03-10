AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.77%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
HBL 114.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 116.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.77%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.6%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.59%)
PAEL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.39%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.19%)
PRL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.03%)
PTC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
SEARL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.01%)
SNGP 65.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.48%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
TRG 72.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 21.1 (0.31%)
BR30 23,024 Increased By 99.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

China, Iran felicitate Asif Zardari on election as President

  • Xi Jinping says China and Pakistan are good neighbours, friends, partners, and good brothers
BR Web Desk Published March 10, 2024 Updated March 10, 2024 07:26pm

Presidents of neighbouring China and Iran on Sunday congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as President of Pakistan.

In his message, Xi Jinping said China and Pakistan are good neighbours, friends, partners, and good brothers, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the two countries have achieved fruitful results in the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and maintained a high level of development of bilateral relations.

The Chinese president said Beijing is ready to work with President Zardari to carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Meanwhile, President Raeesi expressed hope that during his presidency, the relations between the two countries, having historical, cultural and religious history, will be more developed and deepened than before, state-run APP reported.

"As always, and especially in the new era, the Islamic Republic of Iran declares its readiness to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the Iranian President stated.

The co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari, the joint candidate of the six-party ruling coalition, was elected the 14th president of Pakistan on Saturday by securing 411 votes – for the second time – defeating the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC)’s candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai who bagged only 181 votes.

Zardari, 68, who is the widower of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and father of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was declared elected by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after he emerged victorious from all the four provinces, National Assembly, and Senate.

Zardari secured 255 votes while his rival Achakzai bagged 119 votes in parliament comprising National Assembly and Senate. Only one vote was rejected in parliament, declared the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Ammer Farooq, who conducted the elections as presiding officer.

Asif Ali Zardari CPEC Pakistan China China's Xi Jinping

Comments

200 characters

China, Iran felicitate Asif Zardari on election as President

Two killed as bomb rips through Peshawar market

Palestinians prepare for Ramazan in the shadow of Gaza war

US dispatches aid ship to Gaza after Biden vows to build pier

Saudi Aramco boosts dividend despite drop in 2023 profit

India says Europe trade group commits to $100bn 15-year deal

In bitcoin’s shadow, another cryptocurrency, Ether, stages its own rally

India become number one Test side overtaking Australia

Developing green hydrogen: action plan, policy on the cards

Liquidation of trusts by corporate restructuring companies: SECP issues new procedure

Read more stories