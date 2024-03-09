AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.52%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 70.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
FCCL 17.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.43%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUBC 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.4%)
KOSM 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.43%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.45%)
PAEL 24.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.96%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 114.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
PTC 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.91%)
SNGP 65.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (9.72%)
TPLP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,768 Increased By 2.8 (0.04%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By 47.1 (0.21%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-09

ECC extends validity of ‘MSRSSFM’

Zaheer Abbasi Published March 9, 2024 Updated March 9, 2024 05:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved an extension in validity of “mark-up subsidy and risk sharing scheme for farm mechanization (MSRSSFM)” from 1st January 2024 to 30 June 2024.

The prime minister was pleased to announce Kissan Package-2022 on 31 October 2022, which was notified on 12th December 2022. The implementation Committee of Kissan Package-2022 monitored the implementation status of the package through regular meetings. The package has had a positive impact on the farmers, especially in flood-affected districts.

Most of the schemes of the Kissan Package ended on 30th June 2023. One financing scheme “MSRSSFM” of Kissan Package-2022, mainly focused on providing concessional access to credit (seven per cent) for purchasing agricultural machinery expired on 31 December 2023.

Kissan Package: Use of DAP, urea ebbs due to higher prices, supply issues

Under this scheme, Rs56 billion were allocated, of which, almost Rs28 billion (50 per cent) have been disbursed as of 27th December 2023.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has requested this ministry for an extension in the validity of the scheme to benefit the farmers and farm mechanisation in the country. There will be no financial implications of extension in this scheme, as budgetary allocations are already available with the Ministry of Finance under the current year’s budget.

Therefore, the ECC was requested for approval in six month’s time extension in validity of “MSRSSFM” from 1st January 2024 to 30 June 2024 and that the concerned Ministries/ Divisions/ Organisations may be directed to implement the same in letter and spirit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ECC Agriculture SBP Kissan Package Kissan Package 2022 Markup subsidy MSRSSFM

Comments

200 characters

ECC extends validity of ‘MSRSSFM’

PM vows structural reforms

Vote ‘rigging’: IMF dampens hopes of PTI

Sovereign dollar rally to two-year high

Rs160bn FBR notice lands SNGPL in hot water

Reducing risk of sales tax fraud: FBR places curbs on various activities, transactions

CJP explains how polls could have been derailed

Fuel supply on exclusive basis to 3 IPPs: CCP rejects PSO’s exemption extension request

‘Misuse’ of EFS: Rs1.08bn tax evasion scam unearthed

Former SC judge accused of harming judiciary’s reputation

Read more stories