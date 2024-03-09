AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.52%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 70.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
FCCL 17.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.43%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUBC 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.4%)
KOSM 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.43%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.45%)
PAEL 24.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.96%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 114.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
PTC 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.91%)
SNGP 65.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (9.72%)
TPLP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,768 Increased By 2.8 (0.04%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By 47.1 (0.21%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-03-09

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Ancient Mariner

“Water, water, everywhere and never a drop to drink.” “And what prompted this line from, wasn’t it...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 09 Mar, 2024 04:59am

“Water, water, everywhere and never a drop to drink.”

“And what prompted this line from, wasn’t it Coleridge’s poem titled The Ancient Mariner? Wait, I think I know – the two contenders for the White House?”

“I hear a survey in the US showed that around 67 percent of the public doesn’t want either of the geriatrics…”

“Yeah I know. So the quote from Coleridge…”

“I wasn’t thinking of the two US presidential candidates. Going back to the poem, let me state for the record that unlike you, I have never focused on a title, I actually read the entire document or book before passing judgement.”

“Hmmm so what or who were you thinking of when you cited this famous line from The Ancient Mariner?”

“Replace water with subsidies and never a drop to drink with the further erosion of the narrow fiscal space…”

“How narrow is the fiscal space?”

“The first review report of the ongoing International Monetary Fund programme highlighted the fact that Caretaker Naqvi overspent the Punjab budget by 115 billion rupees and then pledged to the Fund to make this over spending budget neutral by adjusting the amount and as we all know Notification Maryam Nawaz has never had to make any such adjustment in her life!”

“Hey, if Caretaker Naqvi said he will do it, he probably did it.”

“Hmmmm.”

“Why are you so cynical about other’s ability to deliver on their pledge?”

“It’s a rather large amount that would have required more than a month or two and as we know the Sharifs like to extend subsidies in all shapes and sizes which are at the taxpayers’ expense…”

“Their love for the people of this country…”

“Oh, shut up, it’s a vote gainer.”

“They don’t need votes for another, I don’t know, one year.”

“They are here for five years.”

“If wishes were horses…my theory is that in this country, the tenure enjoyed is a direct coefficient of The Stakeholder’s Diktat…”

“Down boy.”

“But…but…”

“I said down boy, anyway God bless the H squared duo who will be returning to this country after…after many, many, years because bail has been granted to Hassan and Hussain so they don’t have to go to Raiwind via jail and…”

“Stop Muharram is not…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

White House Maryam Nawaz PARTLY FACETIOUS US presidential candidates

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Ancient Mariner

PM vows structural reforms

Vote ‘rigging’: IMF dampens hopes of PTI

Sovereign dollar rally to two-year high

Rs160bn FBR notice lands SNGPL in hot water

Reducing risk of sales tax fraud: FBR places curbs on various activities, transactions

CJP explains how polls could have been derailed

Fuel supply on exclusive basis to 3 IPPs: CCP rejects PSO’s exemption extension request

ECC extends validity of ‘MSRSSFM’

‘Misuse’ of EFS: Rs1.08bn tax evasion scam unearthed

Former SC judge accused of harming judiciary’s reputation

Read more stories