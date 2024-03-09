Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress: International Women’s Day 2024

Messages from Fatema Zahra Munir Ahmed, Managing Director & CEO, Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Pakistan

International Women's Day, observed on the 8th of March, commemorates the significant role of women in the economic advancement of our nation. In the 21st century, Pakistani society is making gradual strides, actively involving women in enhancing both the society and the economy.

Empowering women - within the sphere of Islamic teachings - is crucial for boosting and encouraging their involvement in decision-making processes, a pivotal factor for the socio-economic development of society. In Pakistan, women make up approximately 50 percent of the population. This segment of our community still faces economic challenges because of limited access to education and job opportunities.

In modern times, corporate institutions play a crucial role in enabling women by offering them inclusion and equitable opportunities for self-reliance and empowerment. Hamdard Pakistan has taken the lead in creating an environment where women can fully realize their potential.

Through various CSR initiatives, Hamdard Pakistan provides modern education opportunities for women and fosters a friendly and progressive corporate workplace to facilitate their growth and development. At Hamdard, we recognize that change begins at the top, which then creates a positive trickle-down effect.

At the management level, Hamdard has established a mechanism to uphold transparency, merit, and equal opportunities as key elements in its policy framework. These fundamental principles of its policy framework have been the core values of Hamdard Pakistan since its inception. Because, the Hamdard Group has been blessed to have visionary and exceptional women with innate entrepreneurial skills, guiding the organization through most difficult and challenging times.

We have the example of Ms. Sadia Rashid, the President of Hamdard Pakistan and its subsidiary welfare and educational institutions. Before us, continuing the legacy and mission of her martyred father, the esteemed social reformer Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, she has upheld his mission of "Love Pakistan, Build Pakistan." Through her vision and leadership, Hamdard has emerged as the leading manufacturer of Unani products in the country, coupled with extensive involvement in social welfare initiatives. In line with her vision, Hamdard Pakistan's adoption of a corporate slogan, "Wellness to Wellbeing (Aafiyat se Jeetay Raho!)" signifies Hamdard Pakistan's unwavering dedication to health and education. The slogan also reflects Hamdard Pakistan’s substantial engagements in diverse social aspects of society. By promoting the idea of Aafiyat (wellness), Hamdard aims to nurture a nation that prioritizes health consciousness.

I proudly affirm that Hamdard Pakistan is driven by a strong sense of patriotism instilled in its roots by its founder Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said. He dreamed of a unified Pakistan. Achieving a unified nation requires the dynamic involvement of women in national progress, and everyone must contribute to this cause.

Hamdard, keeping the principles of women empowerment, serves as a dedicated custodian of Islamic values in the corporate fraternity. We see it as our national duty. I welcome all to adopt the message of “Aafiyat” and help Hamdard spread this message of peace and prosperity. I am optimistic that the spirit of “Aafiyat” holds great potential and will act as a catalyst for bringing positive change in our society.

