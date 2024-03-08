European stock markets steady before US jobs data

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets steadied at the start of trading Friday, with all eyes on key US jobs data released ahead of the weekend.

London’s FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,683.77 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index opened flat at 8,017.19 points and Frankfurt’s DAX shed 0.1 percent to 17,824.00.

Both indices in the single currency bloc closed at record highs Thursday prior to more all-time peaks on Wall Street, as sentiment wins a lift from strong company earnings and cooler inflation.

Focus was on the US non-farm payrolls figures due Friday, which analysts said could have a big bearing on markets.

Traders are looking to see if it will move the dial on the likely start of interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Expectations for a first reduction in June have ramped up after Fed boss Jerome Powell this week told lawmakers that while the battle against inflation was ongoing, the economy remained resilient and he saw a more dovish tilt to monetary policy coming soon.

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde on Thursday hinted at cuts to eurozone interest rates starting in June.