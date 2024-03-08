PARTLY FACETIOUS: Educated and not so well-educated

“Traditions vary markedly…”

“From one region to another, one country to another, one…”

“I was referring to dynasties.”

“You mean like…like the Mughal dynasty?”

“Oh dear!”

“What?”

“You aren’t referring to Nawaz Sharif’s desire to be Amirul Momineen, translated as Commander of the faithful? I mean, that’s dated…last I heard that was decades ago…”

“I think he may have given up on that dream – I mean, a guy who won only 70 odd seats in a house of 266…”

“Out of which at least 10 to 15 are, how can I put, slightly controversial.”

“God bless the system – he has gotten the reserved seats that his party did not merit, I mean OK don’t give it to The Man Who Must Remain Nameless, but that does not qualify giving them to the other parties…”

“Yeah, yeah, but that’s not what I wanted to talk about. When is said traditions vary, I was actually referring to dynasties…”

“Those would differ from one country to another. In the West, kingship would pass to the eldest son, though now it is gender-neutral in the UK right.”

“No, I am referring to dynasties within a country. So there is a Sharif dynasty and then there is the Bhutto Zardari dynasty…”

“Oh and a word of warning: don’t compare apples to oranges.”

“You mean male and female?”

“No.”

“Educated and not so well-educated?”

“Nope, but that raises an interesting point: the less educated dad trained his progeny a lot better than a slightly more educated dad and…”

“Don’t ignore the progeny’s education level – I mean, there is a major difference.”

“OK, anyway, the Sharif dynasty’s approach is to start with Punjab chief ministership and then onto the prime ministership….”

“Can I say one thing: Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) and her cousin Hamza both…”

“Stop, stop, stop, I ain’t listening. Besides, I don’t think Hamza is ever going to play to NMN what his dad played to Nawaz Sharif…”

“Time will tell, but the Bhutto Zardaris do not take a leadership role in Sindh, only in the Centre.”

“That’s a valid distinction.”

