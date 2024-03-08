AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
‘Road to Makkah’ KSA delegation visits Karachi airport

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2024 03:14am

KARACHI: A high-level delegation of Saudi officials, led by Saudi Envoy Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Maliki, visited Jinnah International Airport Karachi to assess potential areas for establishing Saudi immigration facilities under the Road to Makkah project.

According to the PCAA spokesman, the main purpose of their visit was to evaluate areas within the airport where a dedicated lounge, hall, or terminal could be set up to assist Hajj pilgrims with immigration procedures before their departure for the holy cities of Makkah and Medina.

The Saudi delegation held crucial meetings with key stakeholders from the airport, including representatives from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Airport Security Force (ASF), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Pakistan Customs, and immigration authorities. The Pakistani side was led by Sadiq UR Rehman Deputy Director General of Airports of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

He said that once a final location is determined at Jinnah International Airport, Saudi officials would proceed with the installation of necessary immigration counters and equipment to facilitate the smooth transit of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims.

The Road to Makkah project has already been successfully implemented at Islamabad International Airport, streamlining the immigration process for pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj and Umrah.

By establishing similar facilities in Karachi, the project aims to provide a hassle-free and convenient experience for Pakistani pilgrims embarking on their spiritual journey from the nation’s largest city and economic hub.

Both Pakistani and Saudi authorities have expressed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation and ensuring a safe and comfortable experience for the hundreds of thousands of Pakistani pilgrims who travel to the Kingdom every year.

