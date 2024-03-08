Markets Print 2024-03-08
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 07, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 65,603.09
High: 65,874.15
Low: 65,187.69
Net Change: 53.53
Volume (000): 158,393
Value (000): 8,818,914
Makt Cap (000) 2,134,079,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,710.95
NET CH (+) 105.34
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,577.76
NET CH (-) 12.55
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,661.91
NET CH (-) 95.49
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,380.70
NET CH (+) 49.64
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,261.68
NET CH (+) 54.09
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,758.31
NET CH (-) 10.09
------------------------------------
As on: 07- MARCH -2024
====================================
