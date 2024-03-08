KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 07, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 65,603.09 High: 65,874.15 Low: 65,187.69 Net Change: 53.53 Volume (000): 158,393 Value (000): 8,818,914 Makt Cap (000) 2,134,079,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,710.95 NET CH (+) 105.34 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,577.76 NET CH (-) 12.55 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,661.91 NET CH (-) 95.49 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,380.70 NET CH (+) 49.64 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,261.68 NET CH (+) 54.09 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,758.31 NET CH (-) 10.09 ------------------------------------ As on: 07- MARCH -2024 ====================================

