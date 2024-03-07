AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
BOP 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.84%)
DGKC 70.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.25%)
FCCL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
FFL 9.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
HBL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.92%)
HUBC 116.73 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.12%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.06%)
OGDC 131.35 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.26%)
PAEL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (7.34%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.1%)
PRL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 51.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.53%)
SNGP 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.3%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,765 Decreased By -1.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 22,924 Increased By 106.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 65,603 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 22,113 Decreased By -113 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Supreme Judicial Council finds Justice Mazahar Naqvi guilty of misconduct

BR Web Desk Published March 7, 2024 Updated March 7, 2024 09:26pm

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has found former Supreme Court judge Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi “guilty of misconduct” and recommended that he “should have been removed from the office of judge”.

The SJC was headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and comprised of SC’s Justice Tariq Masood and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Lahore High Court Chief Justice (CJ) Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, and Balochistan High Court (BHC) CJ Naeem Akhtar.

The recommendation, however, is unlikely to have any consequence as Justice Mazahar Naqvi had already resigned on January 10, citing unfavourable circumstances.

In a press release issued today, the council stated that it held a meeting on February 29 when a series of matters were discussed, one of which was the allegations against Justice Mazahar Naqvi (retired).

“The council rendered its opinion in respect of the nine complaints against the judge under Article 209 (6) of the Constitution before making its recommendation against him,” it said.

Following the verdict, the SJC forwarded its opinion to the President for his approval.

In December 2023, in an open letter to the CJP all SC judges, Justice Naqvi decried that the treatment meted out to him by the SJC was “nothing short of disgraceful”.

The SJC in October had issued a show cause notice to Justice Naqvi amid complaints alleging bench manipulation and financial misconduct by the SC judge.

Supreme Judicial Council Justice Mazahar Naqvi misconduct

Comments

200 characters

Supreme Judicial Council finds Justice Mazahar Naqvi guilty of misconduct

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s banking sector outlook from negative to ‘stable’

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall another $54mn, now stand at $7.9bn

KSE-100 sees another day of volatile trading, ends marginally negative

Gold price per tola jumps another Rs2,750 in Pakistan

Ramazan 2024: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs135,179 for Zakat

2 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in KP: ISPR

Oil prices slip on view US rate cuts could be delayed

ECB keeps rates on hold with inflation still sticky

Read more stories