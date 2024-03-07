AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
BOP 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.84%)
DGKC 70.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.25%)
FCCL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
FFL 9.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
HBL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.92%)
HUBC 116.73 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.12%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.06%)
OGDC 131.35 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.26%)
PAEL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (7.34%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.1%)
PRL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 51.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.53%)
SNGP 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.3%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,765 Decreased By -1.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 22,924 Increased By 106.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 65,603 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 22,113 Decreased By -113 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad court strikes down verdict declaring CM Gandapur proclaimed offender

BR Web Desk Published March 7, 2024 Updated March 7, 2024 04:54pm

An Islamabad district and session court struck down on Thursday a trial court’s verdict declaring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as a proclaimed offender in a case of possessing illegal weapons and liquor, Aaj News reported.

The court revoked the proceedings of sections 87 and 88 of the Pakistan Penal Code against Gandapur against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

The newly elected KPK CM is named in multiple assault and corruption cases registered by police stations in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, reports said.

Background

In 2016, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Gandapur over having illegal weapons and liquor in possession. Gandapur’s car was stopped and searched at a checkpost at the Rukhsana Bangash road, when he was going to the residence of Imran Khan in Bani Gala.

Police searched the car and claimed to have recovered the weapons and ammunition from the vehicle. The weapons were displayed at Bara Kahu police station of Islamabad, which included four Kalashnikovs, ammunition, tear-gas fire gun and bullet proof vests.

CM Ali Amin Gandapur drug case

Comments

200 characters

Islamabad court strikes down verdict declaring CM Gandapur proclaimed offender

Rupee gains ground against US dollar

PHC extends bar on oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats till March 13

China FM calls war in Gaza a ‘disgrace for civilisation’

Oil prices hold gains on upbeat China trade data

Gold price per tola jumps another Rs2,750 in Pakistan

Bank of Khyber’s profit shoots to Rs3.5bn, 665% higher YoY in 2023

ECB to hold rates and take baby steps towards first cut

Ramazan 2024: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs135,179 for Zakat

EAD explains how borrowing can be productive

Read more stories