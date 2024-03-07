Islamabad court strikes down verdict declaring CM Gandapur proclaimed offender

An Islamabad district and session court struck down on Thursday a trial court’s verdict declaring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as a proclaimed offender in a case of possessing illegal weapons and liquor, Aaj News reported.

The court revoked the proceedings of sections 87 and 88 of the Pakistan Penal Code against Gandapur against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

The newly elected KPK CM is named in multiple assault and corruption cases registered by police stations in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, reports said.

Background

In 2016, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Gandapur over having illegal weapons and liquor in possession. Gandapur’s car was stopped and searched at a checkpost at the Rukhsana Bangash road, when he was going to the residence of Imran Khan in Bani Gala.

Police searched the car and claimed to have recovered the weapons and ammunition from the vehicle. The weapons were displayed at Bara Kahu police station of Islamabad, which included four Kalashnikovs, ammunition, tear-gas fire gun and bullet proof vests.