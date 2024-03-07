AIRLINK 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.67%)
Technology

Apple says exercised right to block Epic Games in EU

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2024 02:34pm

BRUSSELS: Apple on Thursday defended its decision to block Fortnite video-game maker Epic Games from launching its own online marketplace on iPhones and iPads in Europe, saying courts have given it the right to take such actions.

“Epic’s egregious breach of its contractual obligations to Apple led courts to determine that Apple has the right to terminate ‘any or all of Epic Games’ wholly owned subsidiaries, affiliates, and/or other entities under Epic Games’ control at any time and at Apple’s sole discretion’,” an Apple spokesperson said.

Apple hit with over 1.8bn euro EU antitrust fine in Spotify case

“In light of Epic’s past and ongoing behaviour, Apple chose to exercise that right.”

