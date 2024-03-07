AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
Gold price per tola jumps another Rs2,750 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 07 Mar, 2024 03:19pm

Gold prices rose in Pakistan on Thursday in line with the increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs228,150 per tola after gaining Rs2,750 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs195,602 after an increase of Rs2,358 according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs1,500 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at $2,174 per ounce after an increase of $26 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remain unchanged per tola to settle at Rs2,600.

