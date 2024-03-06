Gold price per tola surges another Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Gold prices surged in Pakistan on Wednesday in line with the increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs225,400 per tola after gaining Rs1,500 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs193,244 after an increase of Rs1,286 according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs2,700 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $2,148 per ounce after an increase of $13 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remain unchanged per tola to settle at Rs2,600.