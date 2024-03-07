AIRLINK 58.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.63%)
BOP 6.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.87%)
DFML 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
DGKC 70.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
FCCL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
FFBL 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
FFL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 115.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
HUBC 115.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
KOSM 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
MLCF 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 128.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.31%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.09%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.84%)
PPL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.74%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SEARL 51.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.58%)
SNGP 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.23%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.07%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 71.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.48%)
UNITY 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,711 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.81%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By -89 (-0.39%)
KSE100 65,408 Decreased By -248.9 (-0.38%)
KSE30 22,039 Decreased By -187.6 (-0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US has a wrong perception of China, says foreign minister

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2024 09:57am

BEIJING: The US continues to hold the wrong perception of China and has yet to fulfill its promises despite some progress since presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met last November, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of an annual parliament meeting in Beijing, Wang said exchanges between both countries can only continue if both sides respect and recognize their differences.

“It has to be pointed out that the US side’s erroneous perception of China continues, and the promises it has made have not really been fulfilled,” Wang said at the National People’s Congress.

“The methods of suppressing China are constantly being renewed, and the list of unilateral sanctions is constantly being extended,” he said.

Wang Yi held ‘constructive’ talks with Blinken in Munich: Chinese foreign ministry

The “crimes” the US wanted to add to it “have reached an unbelievable level,” Wang said.

Biden had made it clear the US would not seek a new Cold War nor seek to change the Chinese system or back Taiwan’s independence, Wang said.

In an annual and wide-ranging discussion, Wang struck a relatively measured tone as he also covered relations with Russia and the Ukraine conflict, China’s stuttering economy and its ambitions in artificial intelligence.

Tensions between the two superpowers have slightly eased since Biden and Xi staged their landmark summit in San Francisco last November, but they remain in an uneasy detente ahead of the US election this year which could see Republican China hawk Donald Trump return to the White House.

Washington has repeatedly stated its desire to put a floor under the relationship after it spiralled to its worst in decades last year over issues including Taiwan, tech competition, trade and an alleged Chinese spy balloon shot down by the US off its east coast.

US to probe China tech risks in ‘connected vehicles’

China alleges the US is trying to contain and suppress its high-tech development and industrial policy, while both militaries eye each other closely amid increased deployments across East Asia.

“So we urge the US to understand the historical development trend, objectively and rationally look at China’s development (and) actively and pragmatically carry out interactions with China.”

Beijing also faces ongoing geopolitical confrontations on multiple fronts, including with Europe on trade and the Ukraine war, Japan on a variety of issues, and the Philippines over the South China Sea, a regional hotbed of competing territorial claims.

Wang also said China is willing to work with Russia to foster new drivers of cooperation and consolidate friendship.

China and Russia had declared a “no limits” partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing just days before he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, triggering the deadliest land war in Europe since World War Two.

China Xi Jinping Wang Yi China USA relation

Comments

200 characters

US has a wrong perception of China, says foreign minister

Intra-day update: rupee steps higher against US dollar

Sukuk, other Shariah-compliant financing modes: Govt wants more loans against its unencumbered assets

Private sector import of wheat: Deadline extended despite opposition by Punjab

Nepra set to scrap HCPC’s generation licence

Inefficiencies: Nepra to take major step after Ramazan

PIA privatisation: PM seeks ‘final’ schedule

Recovery from PIA: PSO receiveables soar to Rs 21.7bn

Saudi team briefed about SIFC

Thar Block-1: Shanghai Electric promises development, welfare of workers

Rs125m TSG for IB approved

Read more stories