US to probe China tech risks in ‘connected vehicles’

WASHINGTON: The United States is launching an investigation into the national security risks of “connected vehicles,” focusing in particular on China-made technology, the US government said Thursday, as worries over data security grow.

The latest probe concerns vehicles that constantly connect with personal devices, other cars, US infrastructure and their manufacturers — including electric and self-driving cars.

And it comes as vehicles increasingly use advanced tech for navigational tools and driver assist features.

“China is determined to dominate the future of the auto market, including by using unfair practices,” said President Joe Biden in a statement.

“China’s policies could flood our market with its vehicles, posing risks to our national security,” he added.

Under Biden’s direction, the Commerce Department will look into risks stemming from connected vehicles that use technology from “countries of concern” like China, mulling regulations to address such threats, said the White House.

As part of the probe, Commerce will collect information from the industry and public, with a 60-day comment period.

“China imposes restrictions on American autos and other foreign autos operating in China,” said Biden.