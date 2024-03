KARACHI: The Annual General Meeting of Bank AL Habib Limited was held at Bank’s premises located at 128-C, Old Bahawalpur Road, Multan on Wednesday.

The shareholders approved the Annual Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2023, along with payment of 50% final cash Dividend. This final Dividend is in addition to 90 percent interim cash dividends paid earlier, thus, making a total of 140 percent i.e., Rs. 14.00 per share.

