PM distributes compensation package among KP rain victims

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Wednesday distributed a huge compensation financial package among victims of the recent torrential rains and flooding of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He on behalf of the federal government distributed Rs 2 million cheque among heirs of each deceased and Rs 500,000 among each injured of the recent torrential rains and floods in different districts of the province including merged tribal districts.

The prime minister handed over the compensation cheques during a function held here at Governor House. It was the first visit of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Khyber Pakthunkhwa after assuming the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Besides others, Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali, Members National Assembly, Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Engr Amir Muqam, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Attaullah Tarar, PML-N Leader Ishaq Dar, former governor KP, Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, senators, members provincial assemblies, Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik IGP KP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur and relatives of the rains victims were present on the occasion.

A total of 40 people including 27 children died and 62 injured during recent torrential rains and floods in Khyber Pakthukhwa.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned and relevant departments to complete estimates of all destroyed and partially damaged houses within five days and to complete the process of disbursement of compensation payment by March 11.

He directed the NDMA and other relevant departments to use helicopters facility for transportation of officials to ensure speedy compilation of estimates of all the destroyed and partially damaged houses in far flung districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa so that the process of compensation package could be completed within said period.

The prime minister said that delay in this regard would be unacceptable and officials failed to achieve their targets would be held accountable.

Shehbaz Sharif announced that Rs 700,000 would be provided for repair of each destroyed house and Rs 300,000 for each partially damaged house.

The prime minister said that he also visited rain hit areas of Balochistan the other day and expressed solidarity with the victims’ families.

He said KP was the most rains and flood-affected province in terms of human lives reported last month followed by Balochistan and Azad Kashmir and all necessary resources would be utilized by the federal government to help the victims’ families in this hour of difficulty.

The prime minister highly appreciated the performance of NDMA, PDMA, Police and District Administrations of KP in relief and rescue efforts during recent torrential rains and assured that federal government organizations including NDMA would provide all possible assistance and support to the affected people of KP till their complete rehabilitation.