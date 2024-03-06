Forms-45 published on ECP website ‘tampered’ with: PTI

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alleged on Wednesday that the Forms-45, which were uploaded on the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) website, have been tampered with.

PTI leader Taimur Khan Jhagra made these remarks while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. He was accompanied by PTI chief Barrister Gohar Khan, and party leader Barrister Salman Akram Raja.

“PTI has obtained 90 percent of Forms-45 on the polling day and they differed from those uploaded by the ECP yesterday,” he said. “This clearly shows that rigging took place”.

Speaking at the occasion, Barrister Gohar said the party had sufficient proof of rigging in the February 8 elections, and that the party will show evidence in court.

The party went on to criticise the “biased and highly controversial” ECP for uploading “fabricated Forms 45” on its website on social media.

In a thread post on X, the party listed what it called were “authentic” form 45s alongside ECP’s forms and said that “the tampering, editing and forgery in form 45 by ECP, is not only glaringly obvious but also utterly outrageous!”

“The mandate thieves, in an acutely clumsy manner, stole Imran Khan’s two-thirds majority mandate, in order to form an illegitimate government of a coalition of losers,” the post said.