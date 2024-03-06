AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
DGKC 69.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 116.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.68%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
MLCF 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
OGDC 128.64 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.66%)
PAEL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 114.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
SEARL 51.48 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.16%)
SNGP 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.21%)
TPLP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 72.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.54%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.32%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,766 Decreased By -5 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 65,657 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 22,226 Decreased By -58.7 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Forms-45 published on ECP website ‘tampered’ with: PTI

BR Web Desk Published March 6, 2024 Updated March 6, 2024 10:23pm

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alleged on Wednesday that the Forms-45, which were uploaded on the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) website, have been tampered with.

PTI leader Taimur Khan Jhagra made these remarks while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. He was accompanied by PTI chief Barrister Gohar Khan, and party leader Barrister Salman Akram Raja.

“PTI has obtained 90 percent of Forms-45 on the polling day and they differed from those uploaded by the ECP yesterday,” he said. “This clearly shows that rigging took place”.

Speaking at the occasion, Barrister Gohar said the party had sufficient proof of rigging in the February 8 elections, and that the party will show evidence in court.

After brief outage, ‘Form 47’ section back up on ECP website

The party went on to criticise the “biased and highly controversial” ECP for uploading “fabricated Forms 45” on its website on social media.

In a thread post on X, the party listed what it called were “authentic” form 45s alongside ECP’s forms and said that “the tampering, editing and forgery in form 45 by ECP, is not only glaringly obvious but also utterly outrageous!”

“The mandate thieves, in an acutely clumsy manner, stole Imran Khan’s two-thirds majority mandate, in order to form an illegitimate government of a coalition of losers,” the post said.

PTI ECP Barrister Gohar Ali Khan form 45

Comments

200 characters

Forms-45 published on ECP website ‘tampered’ with: PTI

IMF approves $5bn increase to Egypt loan: officials

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Imran Khan endorses Corps Commanders’ statement on May 9 riots probe

Profit-taking erases KSE-100’s intra-day gains

PM Shehbaz discusses security issues with COAS Munir

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial, SC rules

Turnaround: after loss-making 2022, Shell Pakistan posts Rs6.2bn profit in 2023

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

India opens new naval base near Maldives amid tense ties and with eye on Beijing

Read more stories