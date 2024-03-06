ECP finally uploads Form-45s, related papers

ISLAMABAD: Almost a month after the general elections and around two weeks after the lapse of the legally-stipulated deadline, the electoral entity has finally published the Forms 45 and related documents of the five Assemblies on its website whose credibility is being questioned by some political quarters.

In this context, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) published Forms 45, 46, 48 and 49, related to the recent general elections, of the National, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Assemblies, on its website on Tuesday. The ECP-issued Forms 45 of several constituencies of NA and PA, were dubbed by some political quarters as fake, manipulated or incomplete.

It is said that these forms for several of those constituencies of NA and PA, the results of which have been disputed by the general election candidates backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), were not accessible for the internet users, although, they were uploaded on the ECP website.

