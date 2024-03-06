AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
DGKC 69.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 116.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.68%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
MLCF 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
OGDC 128.64 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.66%)
PAEL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 114.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
SEARL 51.48 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.16%)
SNGP 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.21%)
TPLP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 72.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.54%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.32%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,766 Decreased By -5 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 65,657 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 22,226 Decreased By -58.7 (-0.26%)
Imran Khan endorses Corps Commanders’ statement on May 9 riots probe

  • Claims that by denying PTI access to reserved seats ECP weakened democracy
BR Web Desk Published March 6, 2024 Updated March 6, 2024 09:52pm

In a statement released on Wednesday, PTI founder Imran Khan backed the Corps Commanders' call to bring to justice those responsible for the May 9 riots.

At the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, the former prime minister once again called for a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 riots.

"I endorse the CCC's declaration," he said.

According to him, those responsible for the May 9 incidents should be severely punished.

CCTV footage should be used to identify the perpetrators of the May 9 riots, he said.

“Neither we are anti-army nor want a clash with forces,” he added.

The statement comes a day after the Pakistan Army’s top brass pledged to ensure that those responsible for the design, instigation, encouragement, and desecration of Shuhada monuments, as well as those who attacked military installations on May 9, would face legal consequences per applicable laws and the Constitution.

"In this regard, malicious efforts to create distortions, confusion, and disinformation are absolutely futile and only part of an organized campaign being launched for narrow political interests, to blur the abhorrent activities that took place," the military's high command said.

Regarding the reserved seat judgment made by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Khan stated that by denying the PTI its reserved seats, the ECP had betrayed democracy.

In addition, the ex-prime minister charged that the ECP had rigged the general elections on February 8.

