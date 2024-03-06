Imran Khan endorses Corps Commanders’ statement on May 9 riots probe

In a statement released on Wednesday, PTI founder Imran Khan backed the Corps Commanders' call to bring to justice those responsible for the May 9 riots.

At the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, the former prime minister once again called for a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 riots.

"I endorse the CCC's declaration," he said.

According to him, those responsible for the May 9 incidents should be severely punished.

CCTV footage should be used to identify the perpetrators of the May 9 riots, he said.

“Neither we are anti-army nor want a clash with forces,” he added.

The statement comes a day after the Pakistan Army’s top brass pledged to ensure that those responsible for the design, instigation, encouragement, and desecration of Shuhada monuments, as well as those who attacked military installations on May 9, would face legal consequences per applicable laws and the Constitution.

"In this regard, malicious efforts to create distortions, confusion, and disinformation are absolutely futile and only part of an organized campaign being launched for narrow political interests, to blur the abhorrent activities that took place," the military's high command said.

Regarding the reserved seat judgment made by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Khan stated that by denying the PTI its reserved seats, the ECP had betrayed democracy.

In addition, the ex-prime minister charged that the ECP had rigged the general elections on February 8.