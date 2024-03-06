AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet takes oath

  • Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali administers oath to cabinet members
BR Web Desk Published 06 Mar, 2024 08:06pm
KP cabinet sworn in

The 15-member cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur took oath at the Governor House in Peshawar on Wednesday, Aaj News reported.

Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath to cabinet members.

Members of the cabinet are Arshad Ayub Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Fazal Hakim Khan, Muhammad Adnan Qadri, Aqib Ullah Khan, Muhammad Sajjad, Meena Khan, and Fazal Shakoor.

Nazir Ahmad Abbasi, Pakhtoon Yar Khan, Aftab Alam Khan Afridi, Khaleeq Ur Rehman, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Faisal Khan Tarakai, and Muhammad Zahir Shah are also part of the cabinet.

Portfolios of the ministers will be announced later.

On the occasion, Governor Ghulam Ali congratulated the caretaker cabinet and hoped they would utilize their energies for the development and prosperity of the province.

Meanwhile, KP Governor also approved CM Gandapur’s summary for the appointment of five advisers, including Syed Fakhar Jehan, Muzamil Aslam, Muhammad Ali Saif, Mashal Azam, and Zahid Chanzeb.

The announcement of the KP cabinet follows the endorsement of imprisoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, after Gandapur’s meeting with him at Adiala Jail.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman administered oath to an 18-member cabinet of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The ministers include Marriyum Aurangzeb, Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah, Muhammad Kazim Pirzada, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Khawaja Imran Nazeer, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Zeeshan Rafique, Bilal Akbar Khan, Sohaib Ahmed Malik, Azma Zahid Bukhari, Bilal Yasin, Ramesh Sindh Arora, Khalil Tahir, Faisal Ayub, Shafay Hussain, Sher Ali Gorchani, Sohail Shoukat Butt and Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman.

