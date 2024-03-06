Induction of Punjab cabinet: Governor administers oath to 18 members

In an oath-taking ceremony on Wednesday, Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman administered oaths to the 18-member cabinet of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The ceremony was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The ministers include Marriyum Aurangzeb, Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah, Muhammad Kazim Pirzada, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Khawaja Imran Nazeer, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Zeeshan Rafique, Bilal Akbar Khan, Sohaib Ahmed Malik, Azma Zahid Bukhari, Bilal Yasin, Ramesh Sindh Arora, Khalil Tahir, Faisal Ayub, Shafay Hussain, Sher Ali Gorchani, Sohail Shoukat Butt and Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman.

In a related development, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a plan to construct 100,000 houses for homeless and low-income people in installments across the province.

She approved the project while chairing a high-level meeting, which discussed the legal formalities and procedure of the scheme to provide relief to homeless and low-income individuals.

The meeting decided that in every district of Punjab, more than 3,000 houses would be constructed for the poor people.