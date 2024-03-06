AIRLINK 59.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.42%)
BOP 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
FCCL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HBL 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 115.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.89%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
MLCF 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 128.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.51%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 114.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
PRL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.01%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
SEARL 51.40 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2%)
SNGP 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
SSGC 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.96%)
TPLP 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.73%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.14%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,776 Increased By 5.2 (0.08%)
BR30 22,869 Increased By 26.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,687 Decreased By -39.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,232 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mumbai’s Shabnim Ismail breaches 130kph barrier with fastest delivery in women’s cricket

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2024 01:41pm
Mumbai Indians’ Shabnim Ismail fields during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Twenty20 cricket. Photo: AFP
Mumbai Indians’ Shabnim Ismail fields during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Twenty20 cricket. Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians’ Shabnim Ismail bowled the fastest delivery in women’s cricket on Tuesday with a 132.1kph ball that thudded into the pads of Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning in their Women’s Premier League (WPL) match.

South African Ismail delivered the thunderbolt with the second ball of the third over of the match and while the lbw appeal was turned down the 35-year-old still entered the record books as the first woman to breach the 130kph mark, according to the International Cricket Council.

Ismail also holds the record for the fastest delivery in women’s international cricket having clocked 128kph against West Indies in 2016.

Australian bowlers out to dampen Williamson’s 100th Test

Despite setting a new mark Ismail, who quit international cricket last year, was unhappy with her overall bowling against Delhi after allowing 46 runs in four overs as Mumbai lost by 29 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Ismail, who quit international cricket last year, said she was initially unaware that she had bowled such a quick delivery and told broadcasters after Delhi’s innings that she was unhappy with the quality of her bowling.

“I was not sure, I don’t look at the big screen when I’m bowling,” Ismail said. “Personally, I’m very disappointed with my bowling.

But Delhi Capitals played really well today.“ Mumbai’s bowling coach, former India quick Jhulan Goswami, told reporters he too had not realised she had set a new mark with the ball.

“I also did not know it was 130-plus,” he said, adding that he was not overly concerned with Ismail’s otherwise expensive spell.

“(It’s fine) as long as she’s bowling well and hitting the right areas. She’s enjoying at the moment, we’ll let her continue with that.”

International Cricket Council Mumbai Indians Meg Lanning Delhi Capitals women’s premier league Mumbai Indians’ Shabnim Ismail Arun Jaitley Stadium

Comments

200 characters

Mumbai’s Shabnim Ismail breaches 130kph barrier with fastest delivery in women’s cricket

‘Costly’ coal purchase lands Power Div in a fix

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz discusses security issues with COAS Munir

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial, SC rules

Turnaround: after loss-making 2022, Shell Pakistan posts Rs6.2bn profit in 2023

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

Bankrupt Sri Lanka to seek debt moratorium until 2028

Trump backs Israel in Gaza

Gold price per tola surges another Rs1,500 in Pakistan

HBL CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb may be inducted into finance team

Read more stories