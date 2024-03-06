AIRLINK 60.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
Modi, other world leaders greet Shehbaz

Ali Hussain Published 06 Mar, 2024 04:18am

ISLAMABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among various world leaders who have congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan following the February 8 general elections in the country.

As various world leaders Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President EbrahimRaisi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to the social media platform, X, on Tuesday to congratulate the newly-elected premier.

Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as 24th PM of Pakistan

“Congratulations to Shehbaz Sharif on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Indian Prime Minister Modi said in a post on the X on Tuesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

