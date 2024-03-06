Cold wave to persist until 8th

KARACHI: The mystery cold wave, which has caught the citizens with a sudden chilly weather conditions, may persist until March 8, the Met Office said in its revised forecast on Tuesday.

The new forecast indicates a delay in the unexpected cold for another two days, though it was earlier predicted to end on March 6. The chilly weather has hit the citizens suddenly after March 1 rain.

According to the forecast, the city is likely to continue seeing dry weather with cool nights, as minimum temperatures may grow gradually from 14 Celsius on Wednesday to 15 Celsius on March 7.

Winds may also shift direction from north easterly and easterly to westerly and south westerly from March 6. Humidity levels may also shoot up from 30 percent on March 5 to 75 percent on Thursday.

Other parts of the province are also expected to wait for the cold departure in a couple of days. “Cold wave is likely to weaken from 8th March in the province,” the Met extended its forecast.

