AIRLINK 60.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.56%)
DFML 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.61%)
DGKC 69.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.38%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.04%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
HUBC 115.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
OGDC 127.98 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.89%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.32%)
PIAA 13.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.81%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.34%)
PPL 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.12%)
PTC 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SEARL 50.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.41%)
SNGP 66.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.1%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
TPLP 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
TRG 74.52 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (3.5%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,770 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.28%)
BR30 22,845 Decreased By -232.4 (-1.01%)
KSE100 65,726 Decreased By -225.7 (-0.34%)
KSE30 22,285 Decreased By -132.2 (-0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-06

Soybeans surrender gains

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2024 04:18am

BEIJING: Chicago soybean futures slipped on Tuesday, surrendering gains from the previous session, as bountiful supply from South America weighed on the market.

Corn and wheat futures also failed to sustain an overnight rise fuelled by bargain buying.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was 0.3% lower at $11.51-1/2 a bushel by 0423 GMT, after rising 0.3% in the previous session. Wheat fell 0.22% to $5.62-3/4 a bushel after rising 1.1% on Monday.

CBOT corn fell 0.06% to $4.29-3/4 a bushel after rising 1.2% in the previous session. Corns and beans are getting support from dry forecast in South America while lower Russian and EU wheat prices continue to weigh on US wheat prices, Bergman Grains Research said in a note. “The outlook for beans is more bearish than corn as US acres are expected to grow considerably and South American hedge pressure continues to weigh, but if corn can add value, beans will likely follow along,” Bergman Grains added.

Commodity funds were covering short positions ahead of a monthly US Department of Agriculture supply and demand report on Friday, where traders will assess the USDA’s latest estimates on corn and soy production in South America.

The USDA confirmed private sales of 110,000 metric tons of US corn to Taiwan for delivery in the 2023/24 marketing year that began Sept. 1, 2023.

Soybeans Soybeans rates

Comments

200 characters

Soybeans surrender gains

Remaining funds of first tranche of World Bank loan: ECC approves Rs7.6bn TSG for PKR cover

HBL CEO may be inducted into finance team

Jul-Jan debt rises 6pc

Army refuses to alter its stance on May 9 events

There’s drastic cut in the number of income tax return filers

‘Coercive’ recovery: IHC directs FBR to issue orders to Karachi CC

Modi, other world leaders greet Shehbaz

ECP finally uploads Form-45s, related papers

Economic stability: PPP vows its support to PM

Pensionary benefits: Implementation of LHC order stayed by SC

Read more stories