Gold price per tola jumps another Rs2,700 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 05 Mar, 2024 04:06pm

Gold prices surged in Pakistan on Tuesday in line with the increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs223,900 per tola after gaining Rs2,700 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs191,958 after an increase of Rs2,315 according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs3,500 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday was set at $2,135 per ounce after an increase of $29 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remains unchanged per tola to settle at Rs2,600.

