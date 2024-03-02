Gold price per tola jumps Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Gold prices surged in Pakistan on Saturday in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs220,300 per tola after gaining Rs3,500 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs188,872 after an increase of Rs3,001 according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs1,100 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Saturday was set at $2,103 per ounce, after an increase of $36 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates increased Rs30 per tola to settle at Rs2,600.