AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,717 Increased By 68.3 (1.03%)
BR30 22,517 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola jumps Rs3,500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 02 Mar, 2024 01:22pm

Gold prices surged in Pakistan on Saturday in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs220,300 per tola after gaining Rs3,500 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs188,872 after an increase of Rs3,001 according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs1,100 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Saturday was set at $2,103 per ounce, after an increase of $36 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates increased Rs30 per tola to settle at Rs2,600.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Bullion rates gold market gold price gold imports gold rates Asia Gold commodity prices Gold trade gold rate gold markets Gold traders gold prices in Pakistan Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola jumps Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Jul-Feb trade deficit falls 30.2pc to $14.87bn YoY

Sovereign dollar bonds rally ahead of PM’s election

PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected Balochistan CM

Feb CPI-based inflation up 23.1pc YoY

MQM-P, PML-N reach formal agreement

Nepra approves modification in generation licence of Wapda

Payment to Chinese IPPs: Power Division allowed to draw Rs4bn from PERA

Saudi Arabia launch bid to host the 2034 World Cup

PML-N, PPP Senators assail IK over letter to IMF

Read more stories